Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira as Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half. PSG kept an 11-point lead over Nice, which extended its winning run to five league matches.