In her 63rd try, Cornet makes Grand Slam quarterfinals
By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alize Cornet has finally reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament at her 63rd attempt. The 32-year-old Cornet beat two-time major winner Simona Halep in three sets at the Australian Open to make it this time. It’s her 17th trip to the Australian Open and her 60th consecutive major. She’ll next play Danielle Collins, who had a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over No. 19-seeded Elise Mertens. Both matches on Day 8 were played in temperatures up to 34 Celsisus (93 F) on Rod Laver Arena.