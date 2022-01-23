Jarvis wins Latin America Am to earn spots in Masters, Open

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Aaron Jarvis is the Latin America Amateur Championship winner and it will be a first at Augusta National in April. No one from the Cayman Islands has ever played in the Masters. Jarvis earned his spot with a birdie on the final hole for a 69 and a one-shot victory at Casa de Campo. The victory also gets him into the British Open at St. Andrews. Fred Biondi of Brazil lost a one-shot lead late. Santiago De La Fuente of Mexico missed a 3-foot birdie putt. And Vicente Marzilio of Argentina missed a 7-foot eagle putt. All finished one back.