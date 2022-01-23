Milan loses Ibrahimović to injury in 0-0 draw against Juve

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan lost more ground on league leader Inter Milan and also lost another important player ahead of the derby as it drew 0-0 against Juventus at San Siro. Key forward Zlatan Ibrahimović limped off in the 28th minute with an apparent Achilles tendon problem. Milan slipped to third in Serie A. It is below Napoli on goal difference after its rival beat bottom club Salernitana 4-1. New signing Sérgio Oliveira scored his second goal in as many league games for Roma to help it win 4-2 at Empoli.