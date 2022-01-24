Alize Cornet reaches quarterfinals at her 63rd Grand Slam

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alize Cornet has finally reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament in her 63rd attempt. The 32-year-old Cornet beat two-time major champion Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at the Australian Open to make it this time. It’s her 17th trip to the Australian Open and her 60th consecutive major. She will next play Danielle Collins. The American beat 19th-seeded Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Both matches on Day 8 were played in hot temperatures on Rod Laver Arena.