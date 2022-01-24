Skip to Content
Booker, Paul lead Suns past depleted Jazz, 115-109

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul had 15 of his a season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 115-109 win over the short-handed Utah Jazz. Paul just missed a triple-double with 14 assists and nine rebounds. The Suns improved their NBA-best record to 37-9, matching the 2006-07 team for the best start in franchise history. Utah led 95-91 early in the fourth quarter but the Suns responded with a 14-2 run to take control. Paul made his first five shots of the period. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points.

