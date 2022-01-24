Deadly stampede overshadows Cameroon’s African Cup progress

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon’s progress at the African Cup of Nations was overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that killed at least six people during the host nation’s victory over Comoros. The crush happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital of Yaounde as Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Cameroon is hosting Africa’s flagship football tournament for the first time in 50 years. Cameroon will play another tournament debutant in the next round after Guinea beat Gambia 1-0 in the day’s other game after a goal from Musa Barrow in the 71st.