HOUSTON — Brison Gresham recorded 11 points and 16 rebounds to lift Texas Southern to a 73-66 win over Alabama State. Texas Southern led 63-58 with a minute to go then added 10 points, five of which came when John Jones made a layup, two technical fouls were called on Alabama State and Jones made 3 of 4 free throws. Trace Young led Alabama State with 17 points.