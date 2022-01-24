Naeher back with US team after recovering from injury

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Alyssa Naeher is back with the U.S. women’s national soccer team after recovering from a knee injury suffered at the Tokyo Olympics. Naeher is training with the team at its camp in Austin, Texas. The top U.S. goalkeeper was knocked out of the Olympics with a hyperextended right knee and a bone contusion during the first half of a 1-0 semifinal loss to Canada in Tokyo. The injury also kept her from playing for the Chicago Red Stars during the National Women’s Soccer league season. She now says she is 100% with no restrictions.