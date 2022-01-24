Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Now they must figure out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. Vrabel says they haven’t won a playoff game now in two years when a team has to be at its best. The Titans (12-6) failed to take advantage of earning the No. 1 seed with turnovers the issue in this latest loss.