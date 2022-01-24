US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games. They are: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the U.S. roster. That ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4. Most athletes had already been nominated by their respective sports for the Olympic team. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s announcement on Monday makes their spots official. Fifty-four of the U.S. athletes are making their debuts.