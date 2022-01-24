US names 223 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 223-person U.S. Olympic roster includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games. They are: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 114 men, 108 women and one athlete who identifies as nonbinary — figure skater Timothy LeDuc — on the U.S. roster. The 223 athletes make up the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4. Most athletes had already been nominated by their respective sports for the Olympics. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s announcement on Monday makes their spots official.