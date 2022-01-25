4th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols lose Keyen Green to torn ACL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fourth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols will be without center Keyen Green for the rest of the season after she tore an ACL in a win over Georgia. Coach Kellie Harper announced Tuesday that Green suffered the season-ending injury. Harper called it a gut punch for the Lady Vols. The 6-foot-1 Green came to Tennessee in April 2020 as a graduate transfer from Liberty with one season of eligibility remaining. She sat out that season after tearing her right ACL. She played in every game for Tennessee coming off the bench.