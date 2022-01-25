Anthony Martial seals move from Man United to Sevilla

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Anthony Martial will play for Sevilla on a loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. There was no reported transfer fee or option to buy. United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after tumbling down the list of forwards at the club. Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for an initial fee of $55 million.