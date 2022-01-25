Death toll in Cameroon stadium crush at 8 as security blamed

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI and ISIFU WIRFENGLA

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The death toll has risen to eight following a crush outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon. Authorities say another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital. A total of 38 were injured. The stampede happened Monday night as soccer fans struggled to get into Olembe Stadium in the capital city of Yaounde to watch Cameroon’s team play Comoros in a knockout game at Africa’s top soccer tournament. Witnesses have blamed security officials for errors and tournament organizers moved the next game scheduled to take place at the Olembe to another venue pending an investigation. They said all remaining games at the Olembe including the Feb. 6 final could be moved.