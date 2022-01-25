Focus on Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior, Argentina’s Dybala

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — With World Cup spots secured, Brazil and Argentina appear set to test players in qualifying who are beloved by fans while trying to prove themselves with national teams. Vinícius Júnior has not scored in his first nine appearances for Brazil and Paulo Dybala has two goals in 31 games for Argentina. Vinícius Júnior is expected to replace Neymar for the Selecao against Ecuador and Dybala is likely to take the field in place of Argentina’s Lionel Messi against Chile. Four South American nations qualify for this fall’s tournament in Qatar after fifth place goes to a playoff.