Former Tour de France winner Bernal still in intensive care

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal remains in intensive care after undergoing what his team described as “two successful surgeries.” The 2019 Tour champion from Colombia collided with a bus parked on a road outside Bogota on Monday morning while training with his team Ineos Grenadiers. He was transferred to the University of La Sabana Hospital near the capital. Bernal’s team said he fractured his right femur, right kneecap, several ribs and a vertebrae in the accident. He also suffered a punctured lung and chest trauma.