Germany’s Strasser wins last slalom before Beijing Olympics

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Six World Cup races. Six different winners. It’s anyone’s guess who will win the men’s slalom at the upcoming Winter Olympics. Germany’s Linus Strasser won the final slalom before the Beijing Games. He moved up from fifth after the opening leg to finish a slim 0.03 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath of Norway in the prestigious event under the lights labeled “The Night Race.” The other slalom winners this season were: Clément Noël, Sebastian Foss-Solevåg, Johannes Strolz, Lucas Braathen and Dave Ryding. Manuel Feller of Austria made a huge jump from 28th in the first leg to place third.