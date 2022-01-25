Hector wins final World Cup giant slalom before Olympics

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Sara Hector won the final World Cup giant slalom before the Beijing Olympics. Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth. Hector was second after the opening run but overtook defending overall champion Petra Vlhova for her second straight GS victory. The Swedish skier let out a scream after crossing the line 0.15 seconds ahead of Vlhova on a clear and cold day at Kronplatz mountain in the Dolomites. Tessa Worley was third. Shiffrin was 0.81 slower than Hector and slipped to third in the giant slalom standings. Shiffrin also lost ground in the overall standings. The American’s lead over Vlhova was cut to only 17 points.