Jakobsen leads 1st run of night slalom at Schladming

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen holds a commanding lead following the first run of the World Cup circuit’s most prestigious slalom at Schladming. It’s the final men’s race before the Beijing Olympics. Jakobsen is 0.58 seconds ahead of 2010 Olympic champion Giuliano Razzoli of Italy. Lucas Braathen of Norway and Clement Noel of France are tied for third on the steep Planai course. They trail Jakobsen by 0.67. Jakobsen is aiming for his first victory. The five previous slaloms this season have had five different winners.