Kobayashi seeks 3rd Rolex before WEC leadership role begins

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kamui Kobayashi is seeking a third victory this weekend in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in what he worries might be his final tour of the United States. The Japanese driver is again slated to drive four IMSA endurance races this year with Jimmie Johnson, but a manufacturer conflict in 2023 could prohibit him from competing in North America’s sports car series. Kobayashi in December was named the team president of the Toyota Gazoo race team he also drives for in the World Endurance Championship. He’s the defending WEC series champion and winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.