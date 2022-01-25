Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané got up from a horrible clash of heads that appeared to leave him with a concussion to score a goal that helped put Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Senegal won 2-0 against Cape Verde with the Liverpool forward getting the opener in the 63rd minute and Bamba Dieng finishing it off in injury time. Cape Verde had two players sent off. The second red card was given to goalkeeper Vozinha after he raced out of his area and clashed heads with Mané. Vozinha left on a stretcher and was clearly concussed. Mané played on for more than 15 minutes before being substituted.