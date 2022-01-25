McPherson’s ‘called shot’ energizes playoff run for Bengals

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson is getting plenty of attention since his “called shot” field goal beat the Titans on Saturday and put the Bengals in the AFC championship game. The 22-year-old McPherson nonchalantly told a teammate he would make the 52-yard kick that gave the Bengals a 19-16 win. Cincinnati advanced to play the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City. The Bengals were counting on McPherson’s mental toughness and accuracy when they used a fifth-round pick to take him in the draft last spring. He hasn’t missed in eight attempts in the two postseason games.