Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:58 PM

MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. The move was made during the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2. The clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool. The incremental progress was positive given the sides didn’t even speak about central economic issues for six weeks before talks resumed Jan. 13.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content