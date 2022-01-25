Musher out of Iditarod after crash killed 1 dog, injured 3

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A rookie New Hampshire musher has decided against running in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race after her team of sled dogs veered onto a busy Alaska highway and collided with a pickup truck. The collision killed one of the dogs and injured three others. Anchorage television station KTUU reports Jaye Foucher withdrew Monday from the world’s most famous sled dog race and the shorter Willow 300 race. Foucher’s team was struck about 75 miles north of Anchorage on Jan. 19. Foucher says one dog died at the scene and three others are still recovering from their injuries. Two of her dogs that ran off have returned.