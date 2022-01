By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 16 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and No. 14 Villanova beat DePaul 67-43 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats beat the Blue Demons for the 22nd straight time. The Wildcats last lost to DePaul in 2008. Javan Johnson led the Blue Demons with 16 points. Eric Dixon scored 11 points for the Wildcats. Villanova hit 11 3-pointers.