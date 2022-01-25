‘Old Man’ Love relishing reserve role with rising Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s old man, Kevin Love, is relishing his new role with the surprising Cavaliers. The five-time All-Star’s acceptance of being a part-time player has helped fuel the Cavs rise this season. He scored 20 points in a win over New York on Monday night, a victory that pushed Cleveland 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018. At 33, Love has found some peace after several turbulent, injury-filled seasons. He’s embracing a chance to lead one of the league’s best young teams. The Cavs have credited Love’s selfless move to the bench with helping bond them.