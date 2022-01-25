Senegal and Morocco advance, concussion concern for Mané

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané got up from a horrible clash of heads that appeared to leave him with a concussion to score a goal that helped put Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Senegal won 2-0 against Cape Verde with the Liverpool forward getting the opener in the 63rd minute and Bamba Dieng finishing it off in injury time. Cape Verde had two players sent off. Mané didn’t finish the match and later was taken to the hospital though he said on social media that he was OK. Morocco followed Senegal into the last eight by coming from behind to beat Malawi 2-1. The Moroccan comeback was completed by a magical free kick by Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi.