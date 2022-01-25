Siakam and Trent Jr. lead Raptors past Hornets, 125-113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-best 32 for the Toronto Raptors in a 125-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. OG Anunoby added 24 points, Chris Boucher had 12, Malachi Flynn 11 and Dalano Banton 10 as the short-handed Raptors overcame the absences of starters Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. LaMelo Ball scored 25 points and Miles Bridges had 22 for the Hornets, who had won three straight road games.