Watford hires Hodgson, 74, in bid to avoid EPL relegation

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Roy Hodgson is back in the Premier League at the age of 74. The former England coach has been hired by Watford and will be tasked with keeping the team in the top division following its descent into the relegation zone. Claudio Ranieri, a 70-year-old Italian, was fired on Monday after 3 1/2 months in charge, just days after Watford slipped into the bottom three for the first time this season. The club did not release details of Hodgson’s contract. Watford’s next game is Feb. 5 at Burnley.