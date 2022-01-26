2 women in Norway’s Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

OSLO (AP) — Two members of Norway’s women’s cross-country team have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month’s Beijing Olympics. Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating. Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig says in a video call their participation in the Olympics is uncertain. Weng is the top-ranked Norwegian and a five-time world champion. The team had planned to leave for Beijing on Thursday but will now be delayed. The entire men’s team is also in isolation in Seiser Alm after head coach Arild Monsen tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Norway.