African Cup: Salah helps Egypt beat Ivory Coast in shootout

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah has scored the decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 in a shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Salah sent his spot kick into the bottom right corner and then ran off and jumped on the back of Egypt substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. The keeper pulled off the only save of the shootout by tipping Eric Bailly’s penalty onto the crossbar and out. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes. Egypt set up a North African derby in the quarterfinals against Morocco.