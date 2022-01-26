Bills GM Beane sees progress, plans to make it continue

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

Brandon Beane just can’t watch. With the sting of his team’s crushing playoff exit still fresh in his mind, Buffalo general manager Beane has been unable to muster the strength to re-watch the Bills’ divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “I haven’t slept much,” Beane said. “So I’ve thought about it a lot. I can’t watch it right now.” As disappointed as Beane is, he still believes his team has taken a step in the right direction. Speaking at his end-of-season press conference Wednesday, Beane notes the Bills have moved forward after coming 13 seconds short of making a second consecutive trip to the AFC championship game.