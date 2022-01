By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points to help No. 23 Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 84-81 in overtime. Tyrese Hunter had 18 points and Caleb Grill added 15 for the Cyclones, who snapped a two-game skid. Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points and Isaac Likekele had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost two straight.