China’s Olympics COVID measures test residents’ patience

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Repeated COVID-19 testing of millions of Beijing residents is starting to test the patience of some as the city clamps down on the virus ahead of the coming Winter Olympics. A third round of mass testing for the 2 million residents of Fengtai district got underway Wednesday. Residents bundled up against the wind as they waited in line with the daytime high hovering around the freezing point. An official announcement of the testing on social media late Tuesday drew dozens of critical comments. The Chinese capital has stepped up the country’s already strict pandemic response measures ahead of the Olympics, which open Feb. 4.