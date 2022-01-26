Eagles 3-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With great reluctance and more than a few tears Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 seasons in the NFL. The 32-year-old Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, became one of the NFL’s best guards after the Eagles signed him in free agency in 2016, and he helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl four years ago. A third-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Miami of Ohio in 2012, Brooks blossomed under renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Brooks spent about four minutes of his retirement announcement thanking dozens of people, but he saved Stoutland for last.