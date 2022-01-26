Egypt, Eq. Guinea win shootouts to make African Cup quarters

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah has scored the decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 in a shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Equatorial Guinea followed suit in the final game in the round of 16 to beat Mali 6-5 on penalties. Both games ended 0-0 after extra time and the quarterfinals of the African Cup are now set. It’s Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia, Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea, Gambia vs. host Cameroon and Egypt vs. Morocco.