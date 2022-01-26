Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:59 PM

Egypt, Eq. Guinea win shootouts to make African Cup quarters

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah has scored the decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 in a shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. Equatorial Guinea followed suit in the final game in the round of 16 to beat Mali 6-5 on penalties. Both games ended 0-0 after extra time and the quarterfinals of the African Cup are now set. It’s Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia, Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea, Gambia vs. host Cameroon and Egypt vs. Morocco.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content