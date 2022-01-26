England without Farrell and possibly May for Six Nations

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

England rugby coach Eddie Jones says captain Owen Farrell will miss the entire Six Nations because of an ankle injury. Winger Jonny May is also likely to be absent for the tournament with a knee problem. Farrell hurt his right ankle in training with Saracens last week and requires surgery. Saracens say he will be out for up to 10 weeks. Jones says “it’s a massive blow for him personally and for the team it’s a blow.” The Six Nations starts on Feb. 5 with England opening away to Scotland.