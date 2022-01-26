Skip to Content
Italy coach Mancini defends call-up of Mario Balotelli

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has dismissed suggestions that recalling forward Mario Balotelli to the Italy squad after a three-year absence smacks of desperation. Balotelli made the last of his 36 international appearances in 2018. Mancini recalled him on Monday for a three-day training camp this week. Italy won the European Championship last summer but has lacked a consistent goalscorer. Italy hosts North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on March 24. The winner advances to play at Portugal or Turkey five days later.

