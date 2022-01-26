Reese, Couisnard help rally S. Carolina past Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — James Reese V scored 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Jermaine Couisnard scored 14 and South Carolina took control in the second half to beat Vanderbilt 70-61. Quentin Millora-Brown made 1 of 2 foul shots to give the Commodores a 47-39 lead with 11:22 remaining. But a near two-and-a-half minute Vandy scoring drought and an 11-0 South Carolina run gave the Gamecocks a 50-47 lead. Jordan Wright’s 3-pointer tied it, but Reese followed with a basket and that prompted a 10-3 South Carolina spurt and it led for the remainder. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt.