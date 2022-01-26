VCU snaps No. 25 Davidson’s 15-game win streak, 70-68

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Vince Williams scored 16 points, Mikeal Brown-Jones had a huge block with 2 seconds left and VCU held off a furious rally from No. 25 Davidson to win 70-68, snapping the Wildcats’ 15-game winning streak. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 15 points as the Rams avenged a 63-61 loss to the Wildcats eight days ago. Davidson was off to its best start since the 1964-65 season, and its 15 consecutive wins were tied with No. 1 Auburn for the longest streak in the nation. But the Wildcats struggled with the Rams’ pressure defense and committed 15 turnovers. Luke Brajkovic had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Davidson.