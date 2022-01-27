AP source: Kane joining Oilers after being cleared by NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL has cleared Evander Kane after an investigation into his cross-border travel during the holiday break, paving the way for him to join the Edmonton Oilers. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Kane has agreed to terms with the Oilers on a contract for the remainder of the season that comes with a $750,000 salary and $625,000 in bonuses. Signing with Edmonton was only possible after the NHL decided not to levy more discipline on the 30-year-old winger who was a free agent after the San Jose Sharks terminated his contract for violating virus protocol while in the minors. The NHL previously suspended Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card.