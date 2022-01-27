AP source: Raiders make request to interview Josh McDaniels

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

A person familiar with the search says the Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates. McDaniels is the fourth known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week, and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo interviewed with owner Mark Davis this week.