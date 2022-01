LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa has signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal, making him the club’s fifth addition of the January transfer window. The 27-year-old Chambers can play in both central defense and at right-back and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park for an undisclosed fee. His arrival follows those of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Kerr Smith as Steven Gerrard reshapes his squad.