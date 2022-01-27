Big-time agent Don Yee switched his path, made right choice
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Long before he represented Tom Brady, Bryant Young, Sean Payton and Jimmy Garoppolo, Don Yee considered a career in journalism. Changing course was the right choice. Yee became one of sports’ most influential agents. Yee was a producer for a sports radio show in California after high school and covered Magic Johnson’s rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers as a student at UCLA. He learned plenty about the business in a short time at a young age. Like everyone else, Yee doesn’t know what Brady will decide about his future. The 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion is contemplating retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL, including the past two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.