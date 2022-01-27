China finalizes men’s hockey roster for Beijing Olympics

By The Associated Press

China has finalized its roster for the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Olympics. The team includes a dozen players from North America. Forward Brandon Yip and others on the roster have Chinese ancestry. Arizona State University’s Peter Zhong was born in Beijing and began playing hockey in the U.S. He is one of the youngest players on the team. American Jeremy Smith is expected to be China’s starting goaltender for the tournament that begins Feb. 9. There are eight homegrown Chinese players on the 25-man roster.