Gene Clines, part of 1st MLB all-minority lineup, dies at 75

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 75. Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died Thursday. On Sept. 1, 1971, Clines batted second and played center field for the Pirates in a starting lineup comprised entirely of players of Black and Latino descent. Clines was at PNC Park last September when the Pirates celebrated the 50th anniversary of the occasion. Boosted by Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell, Clines and the Pirates beat Baltimore for the 1971 title. Clines batted .277 in 10 seasons, playing the entire decade of the 1970s.