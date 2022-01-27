Hansen leads in Dubai, late bogeys mar Morikawa’s 1st round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — There’s something about playing in Dubai that brings the best out of JB Hansen. The No. 110-ranked Dane shot a bogey-free, 7-under 65 and held a two-stroke clubhouse lead in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic. Hansen won the Dubai Championship three months ago for the second title of his career and followed that up a week later with a ninth place at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship also staged in Dubai. They are his only top-10 finishes since June. Justin Harding was a stroke back on 6 under after 17 holes but was one of six players unable to finish their rounds because of darkness.