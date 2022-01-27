Iran becomes first Asian team to reach Qatar World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Iran became the first team from Asia to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar with a 1-0 win over Iraq in Tehran. Medhi Taremi’s goal early in the second half at the Azadi Stadium secured a third straight World Cup appearance for Iran with three Group A games still remaining. In Group B, Australia and Japan both won to put pressure on leader Saudi Arabia. Australia beat Vietnam 4-0 in Melbourne and Japan defeated China 2-0 in Saitama. Australia is in third place in Group B. Japan is one point behind. Saudi Arabia plays Oman later Thursday.