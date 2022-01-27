MATCHDAY: Nantes faces Brest for spot in French Cup quarters

By The Associated Press

Nantes hosts Brest for a place in the quarterfinals of the French Cup. It could be a close contest with the mid-table sides evenly matched in the league and separated by just four points. Nantes is among France’s most storied clubs with eight league titles and three French Cups. The last Cup success was in 2000 and Nantes has spent much of the past few seasons battling relegation. Things are more stable now under coach Antoine Kombouare and the side plays better attacking soccer. Brest has never won the French Cup and only twice reached the quarterfinals.